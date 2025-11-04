BC, SC, ST JAC Leaders Submit Memorandum to Collector Seeking Implementation of 42% BC Reservations; District to Host Grand BC Conference on November 9.

Gadwal: Leaders of the BC, SC, ST Joint Action Committee (JAC) submitted a memorandum to the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector on Tuesday, urging the immediate implementation of 42% reservations for Backward Classes in education, employment, and local bodies. The delegation met the Collector under the banner of the “42% BC Reservation Achievement Committee” and demanded that the state and central governments take necessary steps to include the reservation bills in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to the committee, the Telangana government passed Bills No. 3 and 4 in March 2025, enhancing BC reservations to 42% across educational institutions, government jobs, and local bodies. These bills have received the Governor’s approval and have been pending with the Central Government for the past seven months for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule. The leaders urged the state to convene an all-party meeting to put pressure on the Centre to expedite the process.

The JAC leaders also demanded that the Central Government ensure the inclusion of the reservation bills in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. They further called for sub-categorization within the 42% reservation to ensure social justice for the most backward among BC communities.

Citing the Kamareddy BC Declaration, the leaders insisted that the government immediately utilize the ₹9,200 crore already allocated under the first-year budget of the proposed ₹20,000 crore BC Sub-Plan. They urged the full implementation of all promises made under that declaration.

Additionally, the JAC leaders demanded that 90% of all nominated posts, commissions, boards, and advisory councils be allocated to BCs, SCs, and STs, asserting that such representation is essential for upholding social justice, equality, and constitutional spirit.

Prominent leaders present at the event included BC, SC, ST JAC District President Vemana, Dharma Samaj Party District President Mahesh Maharaj, Party Advisor Naresh Maharaj, All-Party District President Nagaradoddi Venkat Ramulu, BC Welfare Association representative Archana Goud, Telangana Praja Front State Convener Shankara Prabhakar, Bahujan Rajya Samithi President Vinod Kumar, and Telangana Rythu Welfare Committee members Krishnayya, Krishnam, Ramesh, Nagarjuna, Bhaskar, Josh Raju, Nagaraju, Naresh, and Shivam.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting held at the Jana Samithi Office in Gadwal district headquarters resolved to make the upcoming BC Conference, scheduled for November 9 at Valmiki Bhavan, a grand success. Leaders appealed to all community associations and social organizations to actively participate and mobilize public support across all mandals.

Speakers emphasized that just as Telangana state was achieved through unity and struggle, the fight for 42% BC reservations must also be pursued with the same determination. They highlighted that BCs constitute nearly 60% of the population and should receive representation accordingly. The meeting concluded with a call for collective efforts to ensure the realization of social justice through the implementation of the 42% reservation policy.