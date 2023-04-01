'BC Women's Agricultural College opened in Karimnagar'

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the first BC Agricultural Women's College in the country has been set up in Karimnagar. The Minister said with the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the classes will be started from this year. He performed Bhoomi Puja at Mugdhumpur in Karimnagar Rural Mandal for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Back Word Classes Welfare Residential Women's BSc Agriculture College compound wall construction on Friday.





A total of 75 acres of land is required for the agriculture college to be built in Mugdhumpur, but currently 45 acres of land has been allotted and another 30 acres of land will be allotted soon, he said. He said that in the past, students in the district had to go to other states to study agriculture, and they had to spend Rs 25 lakh. But CM KCR is providing free agricultural education here without forcing any financial burden on BC students, he said. Only women will be admitted to Karimnagar Agricultural College, in which 80% will be given to BC women and the remaining 20% will be allotted to others.





He said that all the seats were filled in Karimnagar Agriculture College within an hour of the notification, this Agriculture College will continue in a temporary building in LMD. Rs. 30 lakh sanctions for compound wall. A permanent building will be started with Rs 27 crore by April end. Kamalakar said that after the work of the college is completed and Mugdhumpur along with four surrounding villages will be developed, and after completion within a year, classes, hostel will be started. He assured that now the classes have started only in Agriculture College and in the coming days with the cooperation of CM KCR, BA BCom BSC Computers and others will be introduced in the college and thecollege will be made into an Agricultural University.





The minister said that the Congress and BJP parties are spewing poison on Telangana, which is on the path of development. He called on people to be alert to their conspiracies. He said that for the first time in the country, two BSc Agricultural Colleges for women are being opened in Wanaparthi and Karimnagar in Telangana. He said that Karimnagar will be made beautiful with hundreds of crores already. He sought to know why Sharmila was doing padayatras in Telangana. If people believe the BJP and Congress they will steal the funds, water, coal and electricity from Telangana again.



