B’chalam MLA meets CM amid speculation of joining Congress

Hyderabad: The BRS MLA from Bhadrachalam T Venkat Rao called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy giving strength to rumours that he will be joining the Congress sooner or later.

The MLA who met the CM along with the family had earlier visited the place of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in the City. However, the MLA, avoiding any discussion of his possibility of switching over to the Congress party, informed the media that his meeting with Revanth Reddy was about developmental works in his constituency. He tried to emphasise this with the representation copy he had submitted in this regard. This is the second time the MLA met CM following Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Bangaru Shruthi, the BJP State General Secretary and daughter of former BJP national president Bangaru Laxman, also called on Revanth Reddy on Sunday. This development comes within a day after BJP announced it’s first list and named P Bharat as Nagarkurnool candidate. It is believed that the BJP nominating a turncoat from BRS has pushed her into an uncomfortable situation as she was one of the top aspirants from the seat for BJP. Shruthi had unsuccessfully contested from Nagarkurnool and got 1.29 lakh votes. She was hopeful of contesting even this time but awarding the ticket to a leader who joined from BRS has disheartened her.