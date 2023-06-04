BDS students from AP in a dilemma: Students urge govt to hold practical exams in Telangana

Hyderabad: With BDS students of Telangana studying under the YSR Health University asked to come to Vijayawada for the practical examinations leading to financial burden, the Dental students urged the Andhra Pradesh government to arrange the exam in their respective colleges.

The students from Telangana studying in the third and fourth year of Bachelor of Dental Sciences under the YSR Health University have been writing particle exams in Vijayawada. After the formation of Telangana, the State had Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences in 2016. The Students batch prior to 2016 were allocated to Government Dental College, Vijayawada. The students of Mamata Medical College in Khammam have been made to appear for the exam in Vijayawada. The All India Dental Students Association has written to the government of Andhra Pradesh to bring their issue, which was causing significant financial and emotional burden on the third and fourth year BDS YSR University students from Telangana.

According to a student Ravi Kiran (name changed) they had to travel to Vijaywada, stay there for eight to ten days to write the practical exams. “The financial burden of travel, accommodation, and other related expenses, along with the emotional strain of being away from the support systems, is taking a toll on our overall well-being. There is no proper transportation facility and we are getting late for the examinations. The approach of the faculty there was also not supportive to the students,” said Ravi Kiran. The senior students have eight papers and juniors have five papers to write.

The Association President Dr Md Manzoor urged the Director of Health in Andhra Pradesh to intervene and address the issue in the wake of hardships faced by the students. It would be immensely beneficial if the centre of examination could be conducted by their respective colleges, which originally should be conducted. From the past four years, these students are attending their exams in Vijayawada. Dr Manzoor said that the government, by solving this issue, would alleviate the financial burden placed upon the students and provide a conducive environment for them to prepare adequately and perform well in the actual exams.

The Association president said that logistical considerations needed to be conducting final exams in their own college will not only relieve them of the financial burden but also ensure that they were in a familiar and supportive environment during this crucial preparation phase which is really very important. The students requested the AP government to give orders to the concerned College to conduct the exams in their own College.