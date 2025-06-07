Be aware of cybercrimes, Last week, 15 cases were reported

Adilabad: Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said that people should be aware of cybercrime every day as there is a possibility of more people falling victim to cybercrime in the coming future.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that last week fifteen cases reported in the district. He advised people to contact 1930 as soon as they are exposed to cybercrimes. He said that it is important to file a complaint in the Golden Hour as there is a high possibility of recovering the financial loss, especially if the complaint is filed within an hour of being affected by cybercrime.

While conducting more awareness programs on behalf of the district police administration to the people of the society,

he also said that investment frauds, loan fraud, APK files, social media fraud, job fraud, digital arrest, lottery fraud, credit card fraud etc. are happening in the present society. He said that no APK files should be downloaded in WhatsApp groups and if any mobile phone gets into the hands of cyber criminals, then the district police administration should be contacted immediately. Especially in investment frauds, people realise that they have been cheated by greedily handing over money to them in instalments. Unnecessarily disclosing credit card OTP numbers to other people's people results in loss of money, he said.