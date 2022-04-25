Be away from civic issues, Owaisi tells AIMIM leaders

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday has advised party corporators and MLAs not to interfere in civic issues unnecessarily. This advice comes after the arrest of AIMIM corporator Nazir Ahmed Honyal in Hubballi of Karnataka over the stone pelting incident. The AIMIM chief, who attended an event in Hyderabad, has said to his corporators, MLAs and party workers not to get involved in any civic or land issues. He said that the party aims to serve the people but to create problem for them.

On the occasion, he repeatedly suggested his party leaders to keep away from the civic issues and warned them that he will not tolerate if AIMIM party image is tarnished.

He informed that it is true that the party corporator Nazir Ahmed Honyal was arrested on April 23 after a pic of Saffron flag on a masjid went viral on social media which led to mob stone pelting in Hubballi of Karnataka where a few policemen were injured. The police had arrested a few party supporters along with Nazir Ahmed Honyal and a few from Congress as well. Owaisi said that he is aware that the corporator and the party supporters has nothing to do with the incident and are innocent but he has left it to Law to take its course of action on the incident.