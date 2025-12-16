Be vigilant against cyber frauds, CP cautions people

Khammam: Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt has advised the public to remain vigilant against cyber frauds being perpetrated by cyber criminals using attractive and misleading advertisements.

As part of the cybercrime awareness campaign “Fraud Ka Full Stop”, launched under the aegis of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, the Police Commissioner inaugurated cybercrime awareness posters at the Police Commissionerate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that extensive awareness is being created across the district through these posters. He stated that cybercrime awareness is already being spread by using public announcement systems mounted on auto-rickshaws at malls, railway stations, bus stands and other crowded public places.

He instructed officials to ensure that cybercrime awareness posters, designed in a simple and easy-to-understand manner, are displayed prominently at all busy locations so that they are easily accessible to the public.

The Police Commissioner cautioned people to be particularly careful about frauds being committed in the name of “digital arrest”. He also warned about fake online trading apps and websites that lure victims by promising high returns with low investment.

Fraudsters, he said, send links through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and emails, make false promises and cheat people by getting money transferred to their accounts.

He explained that complaints are being received at police stations about fraudsters creating fake websites and advertisements claiming the launch of reputed company IPOs. Through these fake links or forms, they collect bank account details, Aadhaar, PAN information or ask for payments via UPI. Once money is transferred, the fraudsters shut down the website and disappear. In some cases, they even send fake share certificates or receipts to gain the victims’ trust.

The Police Commissioner urged the public not to trust IPO offers received through social media or personal messages. He advised people not to send money if anyone asks for “advance payment” or “registration fees.”

He further warned that fraudsters promote schemes on social media platforms, YouTube videos, WhatsApp groups and Telegram channels, claiming “daily profits in thousands” or “100 percent returns.” Initially, they ask victims to register on an app or website and invest a small amount, showing fake profits to build confidence. Later, they encourage larger investments and demand additional payments in the name of “tax” or “service charges” for withdrawals. Eventually, access to the app or website is blocked and the fraudsters vanish with the money.

He advised citizens to immediately disconnect calls and lodge a complaint if anyone pressures them to invest through video calls, WhatsApp or messages.