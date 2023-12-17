Bedlam in Assembly as leaders indulge in wordy duels

Hyderabad: Pandemonium prevailed during the Assembly session as the Opposition tried to corner the Government during discussion on the Governor’s address.

Speaking during the discussion on the Governor’s address former Minister K T Ramarao described it as nothing but politically, intellectually bankrupt speech. “Governor’s address is full of lies and false claims. I have never heard such speech in my life and away from the realities. It reflects upon how the next 5-years of governance would be and reflects the earlier Congress rule,” felt KTR triggering objections from Treasury benches.

Responding to this Minister Ponnam Prabhakar questioned as to why KTR was going back into the history of Unified AP and should stick to the 10-years after formation of the separate State. Listing out the unfavourable aspects, KTR said that he ‘would not yield’ to pressure from the Treasury benches. “The then Congress government could neither provide potable water nor for irrigation. Isn’t there was an unresolved fluorosis problem in Nalgonda.

Isn’t a fact that daily two buses used to leave from Kodangal (CM’s constituency) to Mumbai, as part of a larger migration problem due to unemployment from Mahbubnagar district,” he asked.

On this, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka felt that this would be considered as a ‘direct attack’ and the Opposition should exercise restraint and involve itself in ‘constructive criticism’. “Adhering the democratic ethos, we should take forward the session with a ‘big heart, otherwise the very spirit (of democracy) will die,” he tried to explain.

Despite his attempts to pacify KTR, the BRS leader said that he was just ‘showing the mirror’ to the ruling Congress. “This is the first day and you are unable to bear with us, even as we are responding to your allegations. Anyways this government will not continue after 3-months and will be an utter flop. Everyone knows Congress means Mumbai, Boggubai and Dubai. These are the same people who kept their mouths shut for want of positions,” he alleged once again triggering objections.

The pandemonium prevailed in the House, as both the Opposition and Treasury traded barbs. Amongst those who created ruckus include MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from either side, when their leaders were speaking. Sticking to his guns, KTR said that 14 lakh migrations took place from Mahbubnagar and Revanth Reddy’s own words (when he was in TDP), he could not even bathe following his father’s cremation. Quoting from the Revanth’s experiences about water scarcity, KTR highlighted his quotes published during the erstwhile Congress government.

Taking a swipe at the catch-phrase ‘Indiramma Rajyam’, KTR felt that when Congress claims to bring this back, it was his responsibility to highlight the governance under Indira Gandhi also. “Why invoke Rajasekhar Reddy and Kiran Kumar Reddy selectively. You should be able to hear 50 years of rule. The bondage only broke June 2, 2014,” he asserted.