Beer with expired dates being sold in Ranga Reddy district

Ranga Reddy: Flouting norms, some liquor vendors in the district are selling beer brands beyond expiration dates at high prices.



A beer vendor in Kalwakurthy was selling expired beer at higher price and when the customers questioned the vendor they had an exchange of words.

As per the manufacturer, the product should have been consumed by December 2019 and the price reads as Rs 150.

Demanding legal action by consumers, some of the liquor vendors recklessly say you can file a complaint on the manufacturer and are not admitting their mistake of selling expired date beers at higher prices. In another incident, Illegal permit rooms are being run publicly in Shamshabad by the wine vendors and no official notices it.

The officials of the Excise Department are not responding to calls from the public about the complaints.