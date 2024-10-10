  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Being mentally healthy is a blessing

Being mentally healthy is a blessing
x
Highlights

Senior homoeopathic practitioner Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao has said that being mentally healthy is a great blessing today.

Hyderabad: Senior homoeopathic practitioner Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao has said that being mentally healthy is a great blessing today.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, he said that due to poor mental health, many mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, phobia, mania, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, delusion disorder, sleep disorder, addiction, and so on are making a man weak.

“There is a social stigma against mental illness, and mentally ill patients are discriminated against in society. Many patients hesitate to even go to the doctor. This is a very serious situation and a sensitive issue,” he explained.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick