Live
- SRM-AP celebrates sporting excellence
- Revolutionizing Insurance with AI and Behavioural Analytics: An Interview with Vinod K. Singh, Co-founder & CTO of Concirrus
- Tourism minister urges public to participate in Swarnandhra-2047
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ache vs. Pain - Key Differences and Their Impact on Your Health
- Funding big challenge for MSMEs: RizingTV
- Profit booking in blue chips amid caution
- DCGI recalls 45 drugs over poor quality
- Vivo rolls out Diwali campaign
- ‘Inflation horse’ under tight leash: Das
Just In
Being mentally healthy is a blessing
Highlights
Senior homoeopathic practitioner Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao has said that being mentally healthy is a great blessing today.
Hyderabad: Senior homoeopathic practitioner Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao has said that being mentally healthy is a great blessing today.
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, he said that due to poor mental health, many mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, phobia, mania, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, delusion disorder, sleep disorder, addiction, and so on are making a man weak.
“There is a social stigma against mental illness, and mentally ill patients are discriminated against in society. Many patients hesitate to even go to the doctor. This is a very serious situation and a sensitive issue,” he explained.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS