Being mentally healthy is a blessing

Hyderabad: Senior homoeopathic practitioner Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao has said that being mentally healthy is a great blessing today.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday, he said that due to poor mental health, many mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, phobia, mania, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, delusion disorder, sleep disorder, addiction, and so on are making a man weak.

“There is a social stigma against mental illness, and mentally ill patients are discriminated against in society. Many patients hesitate to even go to the doctor. This is a very serious situation and a sensitive issue,” he explained.