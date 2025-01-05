Belt shops near schools will be removed: MLA

Bhupalpally: MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao emphasised that education and healthcare are the two eyes of the government, and that they are given high priority. On Saturday, he participated in the distribution of blankets and rugs to students at various schools in Bhupalpally district, including at Jangedu KGBV School, BC, Model, and KGBV schools in Ganapuram Mandal, and Model Schools in Chityala Mandal. He, along with District Collector Rahul Sharma, had breakfast with the students at Jangedu KGBV Schools.

The MLA mentioned that due to the severe cold, students in hostels are facing difficulties in taking bath, and assured that geysers will be installed soon. He also stated that blankets and rugs are being distributed to students in all welfare and model residential schools in the district. “The government is providing all facilities for students to study well and reach higher levels, fulfilling the trust their parents have placed in them. The state government has increased diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent”, he said.

The MLA assured that belt shops around Jangedu School, which are causing inconvenience to students, will be removed immediately. He also mentioned that the government is taking steps to provide nutritious food to students during their student phase. He encouraged students to excel in both academics and sports, emphasising that their primary responsibility is to study.

District Collector Rahul Sharma assured that all issues brought to his attention by the students will be resolved. He mentioned that geysers and RO plants will be installed in all welfare hostels.