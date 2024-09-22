Beneficiaries receive certification from MLA GMR

Mahabubnagar : As part of the Mahalakshmi Scheme initiated by the State government, the Gas Cylinder Scheme at Rs 500 was distributed to the beneficiaries here on Saturday. Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) handed out the certification papers to beneficiaries from the villages of Balusupalli, Minigonipalli, Gopalpur, and Choudarpalli at the Devarakadra constituency centre. Local leaders and officials were present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Madhusudhan Reddy emphasised the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the public. He highlighted that, within just two days of assuming power, the government had already implemented initiatives such as free bus services for women, 200 units of free electricity, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and healthcare coverage up to Rs 10 lakhs under the Arogyasri scheme. He also mentioned the successful implementation of the farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakhs, ensuring that any technical delays would soon be resolved for farmers awaiting their loan waivers.

In addition, the MLA reiterated the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, introducing initiatives like ‘Mahila Shakti’ canteens, providing free stalls for enterprising women at Shilparamam, and assigning tasks such as stitching school uniforms and managing Amma canteens to women’s groups. He also announced that ration cards would be distributed from October 2, and Indiramma houses would be provided by Dasara. “The government will also be releasing Rythu Bandhu funds shortly,” he added.

