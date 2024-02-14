Best facilities should be provided to devotees at Jatara: Seethakka

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka directed the officials to provide all facilities to the devotees coming to Medaram Jatara.

Minister Seethakka held a review meeting with officials at Medaram Harita Hotel. On this occasion, the minister said that all facilities should be provided to the devotees coming from various places to the Medaram fair. Especially, the officials should take measures to prevent any loss of life in the surrounding areas of Jampanna river, and warning boards should be established in advance to identify the danger spots.

Officials should pay special attention to sanitation and drinking water arrangements. He said that dust bins should be set up at the stalls and steps should be taken to ensure proper sanitation management. Arrangements should be made in such a way that the world should know what the tribal culture and traditions are.

Sign boards, flood lights, drinking water, toilet etc should be arranged so that no problems arise in the parking lots. Barbers should charge the same amount without charging excessive amount from the devotees.

Sanitation management should continue continuously. She said that there should be no compromise in arranging facilities for the devotees and quality standards should be followed in every aspect.