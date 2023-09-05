Beti Bachao - Beti Padao: Orders issued for action against officials who embezzled funds

Karimnagar: Former city BJP president Bethi Mahender Reddy said that orders have been issued to the Welfare department to take action against officials who committed misappropriation of Beti Bachao Beti Padao scheme funds.

He said he complained to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi that the funds given by the Centre for the promotion of the Beti Bachao Beti Padao scheme which was introduced by Prime Minister Modi so ambitiously for the golden future of the girl child, were looted by the officials.

On July 26, Mahender Reddy filed a complaint in the PMO office and on August 10 Central Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director Rachna Bolimera directed Telangana State Women and Child Welfare Department Special Secretary Bharti Hollikeri to investigated and take action and submit report.

The Central government had allocated a total of Rs. 93.70 lakh and Rs 71.14 lakh respectively for 2018-19 and 2019-20 to Karimnagar district to create awareness among the people about Beti Bachao Beti Padao. District Welfare Officer (DWO) Sharada and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Parveen had shown that Rs 93.70 lakh was spent though the money was not spent and false reports were created.

The district welfare officer V Padmavati report vide its letter, dated February 15, 2022 had asked the Commissioner, State Women and Child Welfare Department to take action and recover the misappropriated funds.

The report was submitted to the District Collector on December 29, 2020, followed by a supplementary report on January 27, 2021. After four months, the District Collector issued show cause notices to these two officials on May 24, 2021, stating that they should reply within seven days. The officers who robbed public money were being protected from taking any action against them, Mahender Reddy said.

Taking into consideration the orders of the Central Women and Child Development Department criminal cases should be registered immediately against the officials mentioned in the report Mahender Reddy demanded.

Minority Morcha state vice president Jamal, senior BJP leaders Vaddepalli Suman, Kamarapu Narahari, Katta Sai, Naveen, Srinivas, Anil, Shyam and others participated in this press conference.