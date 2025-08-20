Better road connectivity will bring more jobs to rural TG: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that quality road connectivity must be the government’s top priority, as it holds the key to drawing industries and employment to rural Telangana.

Speaking at the Infrastructure & Capital Works Ministers’ Committee meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka at the State Secretariat, the Minister said that strong road networks from the State capital to district and mandal centres will take industries into villages, creating jobs locally.

“People should feel confident that employment is possible anywhere in Telangana, not just in the capital,” he said. Calling roads ‘the first priority for people,’ the Minister said that they directly impact public transport, emergency services and perceptions of government efficiency.

“In emergencies, the speed of an ambulance is judged by the quality of roads. That is why the government must not hesitate to spend on this sector,” he remarked.

Pushing for rapid execution of road projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), Minister Venkat Reddy promised accident-free roads within three years. He also stressed that timely payments to contractors are essential to remove uncertainty in the system and build confidence among stakeholders, while pointing out that, financial mismanagement by the previous government had created hurdles which the present administration is determined to overcome with a people-first approach.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu and Seethakka, along with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, senior officials and Secretaries of various departments.