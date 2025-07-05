Better transport facilities should be provided in forest areas: DC

Khanapur: Nirmal District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has instructed officials to take steps to further improve transport and infrastructure facilities for the people of remote forest and tribal areas of the district.

A District Level Forest Committee (DLC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Collector at the Collectorate on Friday evening.

Officers from the Forest, Revenue, R&B and Panchayat Raj departments attended the meeting.

A total of 16 road projects were discussed in this meeting, out of which forest permissions were granted for 9 projects. The consideration of the remaining 7 projects was postponed due to the need to complete documentation and reports.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that priority should be given to the creation of infrastructure such as road connectivity, electricity and health services between villages while adhering to forest laws. Before undertaking projects, it was suggested that necessary maps and DPRs should be submitted comprehensively. She also said that steps have been taken to develop Maisam Pet village in Kadem mandal as a rehabilitation village.

She added that the process of providing pattas for cultivation lands under the Mani Package and Forest Rights Act to each family has been started. The Collector ordered that basic facilities should be established in the rehabilitation village.

Additional Collector Kishore Kumar, Forest Officers Nagini Bhanu, Revanth Chandra, RDO Ratna Kalyani, R&B EE Narsayya, Electricity Department SE Saliya Nayak, Tribal Welfare Officer Ambaji, AD SLR Sudarshan, tehsildars, officials, and others attended the meeting.