Beware! Siren blare to scare garbage throwers across city

Hyderabad: Citizens, beware! Disposal of waste at garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) will lead to immediate consequences. To tackle this issue effectively, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is implementing an innovative technology to permanently address GVPs. It is installing CCTV cameras equipped with loudspeakers that sound alarms at GVPs. This initiative aims to deter illegal dumping and impose penalties on those who violate rules. Along with CCTV cameras, loud speakers are also being set up. When citizens dump garbage at points, a system emits a siren-like sound. A voice note will play; video of throwing garbage will be recorded to levy penalties.

It has been observed that people in various areas are throwing garbage at open places instead of handing it over to the Swachh auto workers to avoid payment. As a result, garbage is piling up at open places, roadsides, and GVPs. The GHMC Uppal division has set up CCTV cameras in the circle area to keep a watch on garbage-throwing in public. The Uppal circle deputy commissioner G Anjaneyyulu said 23 CCTV cameras have been installed with loudspeakers at GVPs in several areas, including Ramanthapur, Uppal Little Flower School, Chilkanagar, Habsiguda, and Venkateshwara Colony, among others. “This was initiated by me, with the support of community and resident welfare associations,” he added.

Anjaneyyulu said, “This is a virtual war against garbage-throwers. The camera and speaker have been set up with a system and software that emits a siren when litter is detected, and voice is played. This also helps to penalise repeat offenders with video as evidence’.

The DC said so far over 200 offenders were penalised and Rs 1.2 lakh collected. With people indiscriminately dumping garbage, and to control this menace, the GHMC will install CCTV cameras to levy penalties and punish offenders. This initiative will be implemented across Greater Hyderabad.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the civic body in keeping the city clean. ‘As we keep our houses and establishments neat and clean, it is also our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean, Anjaneyyulu stated.