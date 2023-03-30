Bhadrachalam: All set for celestial wedding today

Bhadrachalam: Ayodhya of South is ready to celebrate the celestial marriage of Maryada Purushottam Ram. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the Chaitra month which is also the last day of Chaitra Navratri. Hence, Ram Navami holds a special importance. Ram Navami festival indicates the removal of negativity and rise of divine power on the earth.

All preparations have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Seeta at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in the temple town of Bhadradri on Thursday. The Endowment department and the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for Rama Navami celebrations at Mithila Stadium. Lakhs of devotees from both Telugu states are expected to witness the celebrations.

The Mithila stadium is decked up with colourful closets and lighting where the celestial wedding will be held. The stadium has been divided into different sectors from where the devotees can view the celestial wedding. Tickets are being sold both online as well as offline.

The Kalyanotsavam will commence with special puja and rituals from the wee hours of Thursday. On Wednesday, "Edurkollu Utsavam", a traditional event observed as part of the wedding, was held on Wednesday.

While Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will attend the wedding, Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy will present the traditional offering to the deities on behalf of the State government. Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, Kothagudem District Collector D Anudeep and District Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineel have visited Bhadrachalam to review the arrangements made for Lord Ram's wedding.



Arrangements for the distribution of drinking water, buttermilk and ORS sachets for the convenience of the devotees have been made in the wake of mercury levels soaring with the summer.

Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi said that arrangements for the smooth distribution of Talambralu and prasadam have been made. "Two lakh laddus and 100 tonnes of Talambralu have been prepared.

The prasadam will be sold through 19 counters located in different places and the Talambralu will be distributed free through 70 counters," said Rama Devi.

Both the TSRTC and APSRTC will ply several buses to the temple town of Lord Rama from different parts of the Telugu states. The TSRTC Regional Manager, Khammam, Esther Prabhu Latha said the TSRTC will be plying around 400 buses on the occasion.