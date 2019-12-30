Trending :
Bhadrachalam: Bhadradri Lord receives 87.21 lakh as hundi offerings

The Bhadrachalam temple in the last 46 days has received Rs 87.21 lakh as hundi collection, informed Executive Officer of the temple G Narasimhulu.

Bhadrachalam: The Bhadrachalam temple in the last 46 days has received Rs 87.21 lakh as hundi collection, informed Executive Officer of the temple G Narasimhulu. On Monday, he revealed the details of hundi income to the media and added that 80 grams of gold, 1.2 kg of silver and some foreign currency besides Indian currency was received as hundi offerings. Earlier, hundi counting was conducted on November 14, he informed.

Meanwhile, on fourth day of the ongoing Mukkoti Ekadasi celebrations, the Lord Rama appeared in the avatar of Narasimha Swamy to the devotees. Earlier in the day, the priests conducted special pujas and later Tiruveedhi Seva for the devotees in the temple town.

