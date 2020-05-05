Bhadrachalam: Bhatti blasts TRS government for slapping case on Congress MLA

Bhadrachalam: Leader of Congress in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday made it clear that the government could not threaten MLAs of opposition parties with police cases and if it thinks so it would be foolish. He along with Congress party MLAS D Sridhar Babu, Komati Reddy Raj Gopal Reddy and former MP Balaram Naik visited Bhadrachalam and expressed the solidarity with the Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraih. Police have filed cases on the MLA for participating in the relief works to the poor during the lockdown period.

The Congress leaders have also participated in one-day hunger strike at Viraiah's residence. Vikramarka alleged that the scheduled tribes have been suffering with hunger due to the lockdown. He said that Congress MLA has been trying to provide relief to the STs.

He said that the police have filed cases on the MLA on the pretext of not following social distance. He alleged that though the MLA has given information to the police about the relief works they did not respond and control the people. He said, the government not implemented the Food Security Act in the State as the large number of migrant people suffered because of no food during the lock down period.

The government failed to give facilities to the people and labours in the lock down period, he added. He asked the police department why not slap the cases on the TRS MLAs who participated in the opening programmes and others in the State.

He alleged the police officers are working only for the TRS party leaders not for the people of the State. He said, the Congress party leaders and MLAs are continuing their service to the people and are not afraid of the cases.