Bhadrachalam: Chitrakuta mandapam, venue for Rama Navami

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple officials have confirmed that Sri Rama Kalyanam, Pattabhishekam and other festivities would be conducted at Chitrakuta mandapam in the temple premises in Bhadrachalam. Sri Rama Kalyanam will be conducted on April 21 and Pattbhishekam on April 22.

The decision was taken following the State government's guidelines issued in view of Covid-19 second wave, informed temple Executive Officer B Shivaji. He said last year, the temple authorities conducted the celestial wedding and Pattabishekam programmes at Beda mandapam following Covid rules, without devotees' presence. Now the venue was changed, informed the by EO.

In a statement released here on Sunday, he said it was decided to reduce daily sale of seva tickets by 50 per cent and steps will be taken to return the money to the devotees, who already booked tickets to participate in Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

If the devotees agree to let their names announced during Kalyanotsavam in their absence, sacred vastrams and talambralu will be sent by post/courier to those, who booked Rs 5,000 'Vubhayadata' tickets.

Mutyala talambralu and prasadam will be sent to the devotees, who booked Rs 1,116 ticket.

EO Shivaji further informed that they planned to increase the rates of sevas and poojas as follows: Moolavarula Abhishekam (Every Sunday) - Rs 1,500; Nityakalyanam - Rs 1,500; Archana - Rs 300; Suprabhata Seva - Rs 200; Pavalimpu Seva - Rs 200; Sahasra Namarchana - Rs 500; and other poojas - Rs 516.

Similarly, the tariff of air-conditioned rooms would be charged Rs 999; non-air-conditioned room tariff is Rs 400; double bedroom cottage tariff is Rs 2,500 plus GST; and single bedroom cottage tariff is Rs 1,200 plus GST.

The devotees could submit their suggestions and objections in writing to the temple in the next 15 days and if there were no objections, the proposed rates would be implemented, the EO added.