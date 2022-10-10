Bhadrachalam: Dance & music mark the Sabari Smruti Yatra

Bhadrachalam: Hundreds of tribals from different corners of Agency participated in a religious procession 'Sabari Smruti Yatra' held in memory of pious tribal woman Sabari, an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

A large number of devotees witnessed the event organised by Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in honour of Sabari, a notable character in Ramayana. Spiritual exuberance marked the Giri Pradakshina and other religious ceremonies held at the historic Rama temple on the occasion.

Clad in traditional attire, tribals performed traditional dances to the accompaniment of pulsating drum beats, showcasing their innate flair for music and dance. The devotees sang Lord Rama songs during the Giri Pradakshina.

The Adivasis offered fruits and flowers brought with them from their traditional habitat to the presiding deity of the historic shrine.

A Nithya Kalayanam programme was conducted mainly for the tribal devotees at Chitrakuta mandapam.

The priests conducted special pujas to various flowers. The temple officers arranged free darshan to the tribal devotees during the programme.

Earlier, the priests conducted special pujas to the statue of the Sabhari on the temple premises.