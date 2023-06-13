  • Menu
Bhadrachalam: Free health camp held at Lord Rama Temple premises

Bhadrachalam: Free health camp held at Lord Rama Temple premises
Highlights

The camp was launched by Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi. The camp treated a large number of devotees

Bhadrachalam: As part of the Telangana State Decade festivities, the endowment department organised free health camps for devotees in all temple premises. According to the sources, the famous Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy (Lord Rama Temple) hosted a two-day wellness camp for worshippers on temple premises.

The camp was launched by Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi. The camp treated a large number of devotees. The medics in the camp also treated temple officials and Vedic scholars.

The EO asked devotees to take advantage of the free health camp.

