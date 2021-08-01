Bhadrachalam: Ganja worth 60 lakh seized

Bhadrachalam: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bhadrachalam, Dr G Vineeth on Saturday informed that nearly 300 kg ganja worth Rs 60 lakh was seized by the police. Three persons were arrested and two vehicles seized.

Interacting with the media persons at his office, the ASP revealed that during a regular checking of vehicles in the temple town near the forest check post, two vehicles bearing numbers AP39 FQ 4995, TS04 EV 6824 were found to be moving suspiciously.

The police stopped to search them and found dry Ganja packets in both the vehicles. The police apprehended three persons and seized the Ganja.

The arrested persons were identified Aluri Jayamma, Selam Rajasekhar Reddy and Sadam Sateesh.

They confessed to the crime and informed that they were from Orissa and on the way to Hyderabad. Vineeth appreciated Circle Inspector T Swamy, Sub Inspector S Madhu Prasad, and other staff who played an active part in the seizure.