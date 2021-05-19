Bhadrachalam Govt Area Hospital, best for Covid patients

Bhadrachalam: Nearly 83.1% of Covid patients recovered, who took treatment from Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam. The patients, who have recovered from coronavirus, lauded the services of doctors, medical staff and the facilities.

The government also setup of 1000 litre oxygen plant in this government hospital to provide best services to patients.

The Area Hospital is located on the borders of three State - Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. According to sources, nearly 1,420 Covid patients were admitted from March 2020 to May 18, 2021. In one year, 71 patients were shifted to other hospitals for better treatment. Nearly 1,180 patients were recovered and discharged from the hospital. The recovery rate in this hospital was good.

A senior doctor said that nearly 83.1% of Covid patients, who took treatment in this hospital, were recovered during the last 14 months. It was a great achievement for this hospital, which is located in tribal area.

After corona second wave hit the State, several number of Covid patients have admitted the hospital in May. During the last 18 days in May, 62 patients recovered from infection, he said.

During the last 18 days in May month, a total of 256 Covid patients have admitted in the hospital and among them, 156 patients were recovered, the doctor informed.

The doctors also said that since last one year, nearly 66 Covid patients have died. The death rate was recorded 4.7%. After corona second wave, 33 positive patients died in this hospital in the past 18 days, he informed.

A patient, who recovered after getting treatment from the hospital, CH Krishna said that Bhadrachalam Area Hospital is the best hospital for Covid patients as this hospital provides best treatment. Oxygen facility and medicines are available in this hospital and doctors and staff are very cordial and treat patients with patience.