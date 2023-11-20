Bhadrachalam growth will be fast-tracked

Kothagudem: TRS Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has called upon voters to give a chance to Dr Tellam Venkat Rao in the coming elections. He assured that the BRS government would rapidly Bhadrachalam constituency on all fronts. He was addressing a huge road show in Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

KTR expressed confidence that the BRS would form government for the third time in the State. He said their government would find permanent solutions to the problems plaguing Bhadrachalam for long. He said all preventive measures would be taken to avert flood threat to the town. “Bhadrachalam Gram Panchayat is being divided into three, and we will do whatever the people of Bhadradri want,” he said on the occasion.

The BRS leader cautioned the people against the manoeuvres of the opposition parties to influence them with money bags. “If Tellam Venkatarao wins, a cold storage will be built besides taking up a number of development works,” he pleaded.

Later,KTR left for in Yellandu where he joined a roadshow along with party candidate Haripriya. In addition, another road show was conducted in Kothagudem where KTR appealed to voters to elect BRS candidate Vanama Venkateswara Rao. In all three places, KTR received grand welcome from party workers and people.