Bhadrachalam: Lord Rama Kalyanam today without devotees

Bhadrachalam: For the second time in the history of Bhadrachalam temple, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his Consort Goddess Sita will take place without devotees at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple on Wednesday (April 21) and coronation programme on Thursday (April 22). Covid norms will be followed strictly.

Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed arrangements for the celestial wedding. He brought pattu vastralu and mutyala talambralu on behalf of the State government, which would be presented to the Lord on Wednesday.

Police said that they will not allow anyone in and around the temple as per the strict instructions given to them and warned that stringent action would be taken against violators. Only limited members including priests would be allowed, they added.

Due to corona outbreak, Sri Rama Kalyanam will be performed at Beda Mandapam (where Nithya kalyanam will be performed) instead of Mithila Stadium, where the celestial wedding will be conducted since several years.

Temple officials informed that all traditions will be followed but only 10 priests and few officials including the Endowment Minister would be allowed to witness Kalyanotsavam, which will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm at Abhijit muhurtham, and Pattabhisekham. Brahmotsavams will conclude on April 28th, which began April 13.

Temple EO B Sivaji informed that live coverage has been arranged and devotees can see Lord Rama celestial wedding through TV this year.

On the other hand, edurukolu ritual was conducted in the temple on Tuesday. Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar participated in the programme.