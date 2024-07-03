Bhadrachalam MLA urges to merge five Panchayats in revenue devision

Cheerful lines everywhere on the first step of the boat Bhadrachalam Town : AICC member, TPCC senior vice-president, Bhadradri Kothagudem Congress district president, Bhadrachalam former MLAPodem Veeraya garu of Telangana state to unite the five gram panchayats in Andhra in Bhadrachalam and bring them back to Telangana.Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was heard together in Hyderabad. To this extent, Podem Veeraiah submitted a petition to the CM. Telangana State Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also submitted the petition.

The CM said that there is a need to include the Gram Panchayats of Etapaka, Kannaigudem, Picchukalapadu, Purushottapatnam, Gundala etc. which belonged to Andhra in Bhadrachalam mandal.Said. Apart from Bhadrachalam town, all the rural areas adjacent to the town have come together in Andhra which has created a land problem in the shrine and there is a situation where there is no space even for garbage disposal.

Due to the presence of these five panchayats in Andhra, there are also implications of border issues for Bhadrachalam and Telangana.On this occasion, Podem Veeraiah brought to the attention of the CM and Deputy CM that all the people of this region have been demanding to merge their village panchayats in Telangana for many days.

In view of the importance of the Bhadrachal Shrine, which is located in the south of Ayodhya and is measured as the holy land where Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy walked, on July 6, during the meeting of the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states, thisOn this occasion, Podem requested the CM and Deputy CM to discuss the matter and see that a positive decision is taken for the benefit of Bhadrachalam.

Podem Veeraya issued a press statement on this occasion saying that CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have responded positively to Podem's suggestion.

Meanwhile... in the Congress manifesto during the recent parliamentary electionsIt has been promised that these five Gram Panchayats belonging to Bhadrachalam will be included in Telangana. In this background, the local people are expressing joy that CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Podem Veeraiah have reported this issue to bring these five Gram Panchayats back to Telangana.

The people of this region have been trying to merge these five Gram Panchayats into Telangana since the beginningPodem Veeraiah has been in the forefront of supporting them even since he was the MLA of Bhadrachalam for the fair fight. He has participated in many agitations in the past. In this order... in the background of the meeting between the chief ministers of the two Telugu states, the Chief Minister Podem Veeraiah wanted to resolve the issue of the five gram panchayats which are the main problem in the region and to do justice to the shrine Bhadrachalam.Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti meet Vikramarka and the locals are expressing joy.

Public servants means public leaders, like Podem Veeraya Gari... whether or not they have a position... they are lucky to be among the people... Locals are showering praises on the affairs of these five gram panchayats of Podem.