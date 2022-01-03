Bhadrachalam: Mukkoti fete begins at Lord Rama temple today

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sita Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayuktha Adhyanothsavams ( Mukkoti Utswavalu) will being on Monday, informed temple Executive Officer B Shivaji on Sunday.



Giving details of the utsavalu, he said the celebrations would be organised by following the Covid norms. Pagalpattu, Rapathu and Viasothsavalu will be conducted here on the occasion. The main event of the celebrations Teppothsavam ( float festival ) will be organised on river Godavari on January 12 in evening hours and Utta Dwaradarshnam will be held on the following day at the temple in early hours.

He said, during the festival Lord Ram will appear in Dasavatharams. Lord Rama will appear as Matcha avatar on January 3, Kurmavatar (January 4) , Varaha avatar (Januray 5), Narasimha avatar (Januarty6), Vamana avatar (January7) , Parasurama avatar January 8, Sri Rama avatar (January 9), Balarama avatar (January 10) , Krishna avatar (January 11) and 12th float festival ( Teppothsavam ) and Uttara Dwaradashanam.

Rapathu celebrations will be organised from January 13 to 23. Vilas Utsavalu will be celebrated From January 24 to 26 at the temple. On the concluding day(January 29, Viswarupa seva will be conducted on the temple premises.

The Nithya Kalyanam will be temporarily suspended from Janury 3 to 13 at the temple, the EO informed.

EO Sivaji said that the celebrations will be conducted by taking all measures of Covid norms. He said, the devotees who come for darshan should wear mask. The devotees whodo not wear masks will not be allowed for darshan.