Bhadrachalam: Pattas demanded for podu farmers

Bhadrachalam: Demanding Poduland pattas,a number of Podu farmers from various tribal mandals took out a huge protest rally in the temple town on Monday.

The farmers raised anti-government slogans for the delay in granting pattasfor their lands. CPI district unit extended support to their protest and its leaders took part in it.

Later the tribal farmers laid a siege to the District Forest Office and continued their dharna for an hour. Later, they submitted a memorandum on their demands to the District Forest Officer to resolve their long-pending issues. Addressing them, CPI district secretary SK Shabeer Pashaexpressed agony over the attitude of forest officials in denying the tribals their genuine rights over the land under their cultivation for long.

He flayed the officials for their repressing measures against the farmers. He assured that the CPI would stand by the tribals till their demands were met. CPI ML (Praja panda) leaders K Kalpana, K Ranga Reddy and others also participated in the protest. CPI state leader Ravulapalli Ramprasad,K Venkateswara Rao, tribal leaders, VyvasayaKarmika Sangam leaders and a number of tribal farmers attended the programme.