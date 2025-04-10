Bhadrachalam rly station set to get Amrit makeover

Hyderabad / Bhadrachalam: With the demolition of the major railway buildings for redevelopment in Telangana, Bhadrachalam Road railway station is also in the queue to get a massive transformation by the end of this year and the works are progressing at a fast pace.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a major transformation of the station has been planned for the 40 railway stations across Telnagana. Bhadrachalam Road railway station is one among them. This station fall under Secunderabad Division and is categorised as Non-Suburban Grade-4 (NSG-4). This station falls in the Dornakal – Manuguru section with an average foot fall of 8,020 passengers per day and annual earnings of Rs 761 crore, and three pairs of trains originate/terminate and two trains halt at the station.

History

The station has a rich history dating back to the early days of Indian Railways. Initially, the station was built to transport coal from the nearby mines to various parts of the Nizam State. Over time, it evolved into a crucial transportation hub, connecting Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Warangal and other major cities. The station’s importance lies in its strategic location, serving as a gateway to the famous Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, which attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists every year. In recent years, the station has undergone significant developments, including electrification and the construction of a new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road - Sathupally, jointly developed by South Central Railway and Singareni Collieries Company Limited, which aims to facilitate the transportation of coal and promote economic growth in the region.

According to South Central Railway, the Bhadrachalam Road Railway station is being further upgraded with modern passenger amenities, including waiting rooms, escalator, lift and improved passenger facilities at an approximate cost of Rs 25.41 crore, which make it an important railway station in the region.

Highlighting the present status, a senior officer, SCR, said, “The works of the station began last year.

Improvements to the station building façade, provision of entrance portico, construction of 12 m wide Foot over Bridge (FOB) along with provision of one lift and one escalator the for convenience of passengers and overall, more than 45 per cent works have been completed so far. All the works are fast progressing and are targeted to be completed within a few months.