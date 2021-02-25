Bhadrachalam sizzles at 36.5 deg C

Begumpet: Bhadrachalam recorded, during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest day temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius for the first time in this season.

Mahbubnagar (36.1 deg C) and Ramagundam (36) too touched the highest mark.

The temperatures registered elsewhere in the State were: Nizamabad 35.9, Adilabad 35, Medak 34.8, Khammam 34.4, Nalgonda 34, Hyderabad 34, Dundigal 34, Hanamkonda 33.5, and Hakimpet 33.3