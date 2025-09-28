Bhadrachalam tribal museum bags ‘Tourism Excellence’ award

Bhadrachalam: The Tribal Museum, located within the premises of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Bhadrachalam, has been honoured with the 2025 Tourism Excellence Award, presented by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul stated that the award acknowledges the efforts made to enhance the museum’s appeal to tourists and to widely publicise its cultural significance. He expressed pride that the museum has become a valuable educational and cultural platform for future generations to learn about the living traditions of indigenous communities.

The award was formally presented during the World Tourism Day celebrations held on Saturday at Shilparamam, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao, and Minister for Sports Vakati Srihari.

The dignitaries lauded the museum for its role as a living archive of tribal heritage, featuring authentic displays of traditional customs, festivals, tools, lifestyle practices, and rare culinary items. The Tribal Museum serves as a major attraction not only for tourists but also for devotees visiting the historic Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, as well as for international visitors interested in understanding indigenous cultures.

Additionally, APO (General) David Raju was specially appreciated alongside the Project Officer for their dedicated work in making traditional tribal cuisine accessible to tourists and for curating a space that brings age-old tribal traditions vividly to life.

The event witnessed participation from officials representing various districts, staff from the Department of Tourism, and notable figures from the film industry, all gathered to celebrate the significance of cultural preservation and tourism development.