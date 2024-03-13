  • Menu
Bhadradri BJP ranks flock to Hyd for ‘Vijaya Sankalp Sammelan’

Bhadradri BJP ranks flock to Hyd for 'Vijaya Sankalp Sammelan'
Highlights

A large number of BJP leaders of Bhadradri Kothagudem district attended the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: A large number of BJP leaders of Bhadradri Kothagudem district attended the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On this occasion, BJP district KV Ranga Kiran flagged off the buses by waving the BJP flag at Kothagudem Post Office centre. On this occasion, he said that about 2000 polling booth presidents and higher level leaders from Bhadradri Kothagudem district were present in the context of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being the chief guest at the Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan.

“This programme is aimed at strengthening the party at the polling booth level in the coming elections and preparing all the leaders for the elections,” he said.

