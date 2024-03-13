Live
- Electoral Bonds case: SBI files compliance affidavit in SC
- Amazon.in Mega Electronics Days: Best Deals on Consumer Electronics
- Study circles bring rays of hope for job aspirants
- YSRCP govt failed to complete project: TDP
- Nazara Tech pledges $100 mn to propel global expansion via strategic M&A
- Asus launches new laptops with thin, light profiles in India
- Biden, Trump clinch nominations, stage set for presidential election rematch
- UP govt calls for austerity in budget spending
- NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case
- Celebrating Pi Day 2024: Understanding Its Essence and Global Impact
Just In
Bhadradri BJP ranks flock to Hyd for ‘Vijaya Sankalp Sammelan’
Highlights
A large number of BJP leaders of Bhadradri Kothagudem district attended the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Kothagudem: A large number of BJP leaders of Bhadradri Kothagudem district attended the BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan programme held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
On this occasion, BJP district KV Ranga Kiran flagged off the buses by waving the BJP flag at Kothagudem Post Office centre. On this occasion, he said that about 2000 polling booth presidents and higher level leaders from Bhadradri Kothagudem district were present in the context of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being the chief guest at the Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelan.
“This programme is aimed at strengthening the party at the polling booth level in the coming elections and preparing all the leaders for the elections,” he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT