Bhadradri Co-op Urban Bank opens 22nd branch

Wyra: Bhadradri Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd. opened its 22nd branch in Wyra on the main road on Tuesday. The inauguration was led by the bank’s chairman, Cherukuri Krishna Murthy. Wyra Chamber of Commerce President Vanama Vishweshwara Rao inaugurated the strong room, while Koppuravoori Venkateshwara Rao, Chairman of the Harihara Sutha Ayyappa Temple, inaugurated the cash counter.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Krishna Murthy said, “We started with a single branch, and today we are proud to launch our 22nd. The bank now has over 70,000 account holders and a turnover of nearly `1,000 crore.”

The event was attended by CEO Dasari Venugopal, DGM LVS Prasad, Vice Chairmen Sanne Uday Pratap and Vemulapalli Venkateshwara Rao, along with the bank’s directors, managers, and several prominent residents of Wyra.