Bhadradri devotees pin hopes on CM’s visit

Bhadrachalam: With the CM announcing that funds will be allocated for development of spiritual hubs such as Bhadradri temple, Nagoba temple in Indravelli in the state, people are hoping for makeover of Bhadrachalam town, which is well known as South Ayodhya.

The BRS government made many promises which failed to materialise. It allocated Rs150 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam in two phases, but not even a single rupee was released.

As Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama April 17, people are positive that he would take notice of the state of affairs in the temple town and announce plans for its facelift. He has already allocated Rs 6 crore toward works at Bhadradri and Nagoba temples. He also announced Rs 20 crore boost to the Vemulawada temple development.

KCR visited the town only twice in 2015 and 2016. He announced a total of Rs 150 crore funds infusion, and a team of China Jeeyar Swamy and endowment officials even inspected the temple surroundings. Plans remained on paper for want of funds.

Bhadradri was neglected by the BRS government for a decade.

A devotee of Lord Rama, K Srinivas Sharma, urged the Congress government to release adequate funds for the conduct of the main events of Sri Rama Navami and Mukkoti festivals at Bhadradri. He said every year the temple incurs Rs 5 crore expenditure for both the events. The government only spent Rs 15,000 every year for the event of Sri Rama Navami.