Bhadradri: Palwancha Junior assistant in ACB net

Bhadradri: Palwancha Junior assistant in ACB net
A junior assistant at Palwancha tahsildar office has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

A junior assistant at Palwancha tahsildar office has been caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

The Junior assistant, Anand Mohan demanded the amount from one Koti Arun Sai, a resident of Pandurangapuram of Palwancha mandal for issuing a family members certificate. Arun Sai, who did not want to bribe the officer alerted the Anti-Corruption Bureau who laid a trap and caught the official red-handed.

The officials seized the cash and took the junior assistant into custody.

