Bhagavathi School celebrates Telugu & Sports Days

Karimnagar: Bhagavathi High School, Karimnagar, celebrated Telugu Language Day and National Sports Day on Thursday, commemorating the birthdays of hockey legend Dhyan Chand and Telugu language pioneer Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu.

The programme was organised under the aegis of the school management, with Chairman B. Ramana Rao, Correspondent B. Vijayalakshmi, and Vice Principal Monica Roy presiding over the event. The program began with the garlanding of portraits of Dhyan Chand and Ramamurthy Pantulu.

Students spoke about the importance of Telugu language and sports, and paid tributes to Dhyan Chand and Ramamurthy Pantulu. The students also performed sports-related and Telugu-related dances and songs, while teachers Padma and Mahesh explained the significance of the day. Chairman B. Ramana Rao emphasised the need to always remember and respect our mother tongue, Telugu, while also appreciating other languages. He also spoke about the importance of sports and the spirit of Dhyan Chand.