Live
- Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu remembered
- CM to open Nalgonda Govt Medical College on Sep 12
- Recommend capping cesses, surcharges at 5% of gross tax revenue
- Tirupati: Rally held on National Sports Day
- PDSU demands probe into alleged corruption by former Dr YSRAFU Registrar
- HC grants temporary relief to Shivakumar
- 50,000 for 10 GPA in SSC exams: Minister Komatireddy
- Tata transport vehicle donated to TTD
- Three Ministers Visit Mulugu District: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Seethakka's Tour
- Governor visits Kolanupaka temple
Just In
Bhagavathi School celebrates Telugu & Sports Days
Bhagavathi High School, Karimnagar, celebrated Telugu Language Day and National Sports Day on Thursday, commemorating the birthdays of hockey legend Dhyan Chand and Telugu language pioneer Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu.
Karimnagar: Bhagavathi High School, Karimnagar, celebrated Telugu Language Day and National Sports Day on Thursday, commemorating the birthdays of hockey legend Dhyan Chand and Telugu language pioneer Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu.
The programme was organised under the aegis of the school management, with Chairman B. Ramana Rao, Correspondent B. Vijayalakshmi, and Vice Principal Monica Roy presiding over the event. The program began with the garlanding of portraits of Dhyan Chand and Ramamurthy Pantulu.
Students spoke about the importance of Telugu language and sports, and paid tributes to Dhyan Chand and Ramamurthy Pantulu. The students also performed sports-related and Telugu-related dances and songs, while teachers Padma and Mahesh explained the significance of the day. Chairman B. Ramana Rao emphasised the need to always remember and respect our mother tongue, Telugu, while also appreciating other languages. He also spoke about the importance of sports and the spirit of Dhyan Chand.