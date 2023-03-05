Bhagwanth Khuba flags off Bidar–Kalaburagi new DEMU train

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers and New & Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba flagged off Train No. 07746 Bidar–Kalaburagi new DEMU Train Service on Saturday at a function held at Bidar Railway station in the presence of RaghunathraoMalkapure, MLC, Raheem Khan, MLA and Babu Balaji, Chairman, Bidar Urban Development, A.K Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division and other senior Railway officials.

Speaking on the occasion, BhagwanthKhuba stated that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rail infrastructure development has attained remarkable progress in the State of Karnataka. The development of Rail transport facilities will give boost to all-round development in the region. He stated that the two new pairs of DEMU services introduced between Bidar–Kalaburagi will cater to the needs of the commuters, particularly traders, employees and students. The train services provide reasonable, cost effective option for travel along with comfort and convenience, he added.

Khuba said the Bidar–Nanded new Railway line project is being undertaken and Rs.100 crore has been allocated for the financial year 2023-24. He also informed that the redevelopment of Bidar Railway Station is being undertaken as part of the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He said the station will be upgraded with modern facilities to meet the long-term needs of the passengers.