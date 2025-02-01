Bhandrachalam: Mega health camp held for tribals

Bhandrachalam: A mega health camp was conducted for the convenience of tribals living in remote areas, especially pregnant women, who don’t have access to undertake medical tests for life-threatening diseases.

ITDA Project Officer B Rahul attended the camp organised by ITDA and the National Health Mission Medal at Gouraram Ashram School in Dummugudem Mandal under the auspices of the Medical Health Department on Friday and inquired about the medical services being provided to the tribal women who came to the camp.

Special scanning services were rendered to pregnant women, along with eye examinations, dermatological tests, and ear and throat inspections were conducted by medical experts.