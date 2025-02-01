Live
- Southern African bloc calls for dialogue to restore peace, security in DR Congo
- Theatre performances increase in January
- The smart entrepreneur’s guide to finding the best vendors
- NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon
- Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening
- Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman announces measures for making India a global toy hub
- Minister inspects social welfare hostel
- Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival
- TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
- Awareness programme held on cervical cancer
Just In
Bhandrachalam: Mega health camp held for tribals
Highlights
Bhandrachalam: A mega health camp was conducted for the convenience of tribals living in remote areas, especially pregnant women, who don’t have...
Bhandrachalam: A mega health camp was conducted for the convenience of tribals living in remote areas, especially pregnant women, who don’t have access to undertake medical tests for life-threatening diseases.
ITDA Project Officer B Rahul attended the camp organised by ITDA and the National Health Mission Medal at Gouraram Ashram School in Dummugudem Mandal under the auspices of the Medical Health Department on Friday and inquired about the medical services being provided to the tribal women who came to the camp.
Special scanning services were rendered to pregnant women, along with eye examinations, dermatological tests, and ear and throat inspections were conducted by medical experts.
Next Story