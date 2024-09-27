Live
- From temple to civic body: Purification ceremonies reflect broader issues of trust and accountability
- NEET-PG exam: SC seeks Centre's response on 'lack of transparency' issue; next hearing on Sep 30
- Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free
- Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
- Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed
- SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
- SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth
- Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award
Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has generously donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims in the state.
The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, during a meeting at the Secretariat.
Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Reddy commended Bharat Biotech for their timely contribution and highlighted the importance of such support in aiding the government's efforts to assist those affected by the floods. He emphasized that collective action and contributions from organizations are vital in overcoming the challenges faced by flood victims.
This donation marks a significant step in bolstering the government's relief initiatives, ensuring that those impacted receive the necessary aid and support during this difficult time.