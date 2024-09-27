Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech has generously donated ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims in the state.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy by Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, during a meeting at the Secretariat.

Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Reddy commended Bharat Biotech for their timely contribution and highlighted the importance of such support in aiding the government's efforts to assist those affected by the floods. He emphasized that collective action and contributions from organizations are vital in overcoming the challenges faced by flood victims.

This donation marks a significant step in bolstering the government's relief initiatives, ensuring that those impacted receive the necessary aid and support during this difficult time.