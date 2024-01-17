‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains undertake 172 trips carrying over 96,000 tourists

Hyderabad: ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Trains covered major tourist circuits like Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra, Ayodhya to Janakpur; Shri Jagannath Yatra; “Garvi Gujarat” Tour; Ambedkar Circuit; North East tour.

Indian Railways introduced the concept of operating tourist trains on theme-based circuits under the banner of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Tourist Trains. These theme-based tourist circuit trains aim to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places. During 2023, a total of 172 trips of Bharat Gaurav Trains carrying 96,491 tourists have been operated covering various tourist destinations across the nation, spread in 24 States and Union Territories.

These Trains have covered major tourist circuits like Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur; Shri Jagannath Yatra; “Garvi Gujarat” tour; Ambedkar Circuit; North East tour. The journey undertaken on these trains are offered in the form of comprehensive tour packages wherein services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journey and allied onboard services.

Railway Ministry has given a concerted thrust for promotion of domestic tourism through provision of rail-based tourism with better quality coaches under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. This is also in line with the Government of India initiatives ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ to encourage domestic tourism. For more details, kindly visit https://www.irctctourism.com/bharatgaurav.