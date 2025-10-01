Bharat Golf Mahotsav held successfully

Hyderabad: Golf Federation of India’s Bharat Golf Mahotsav “GFI Tour 2025”was held at the prestigious Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, with 170 golfers participating in an exciting tournament. Organized by the Boulder Hills and T Golf Foundation, the event featured two sessions and was played in the Double Peoria format.

The tournament was graced by the presence of Chaitanya Raju, Founder of Chaitanya Group of Institutions, and Aryavir Arya, Founder of the Golf Federation of India and Nirmala, principal patron – Golf Federation of India, who attended as Chief Guests.