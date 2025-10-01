Live
- Tirumala deity appears on Maharatham on eighth day as part of Salakatla brahmotsavams
- Min Yadav launches free health camp for municipal workers
- The unsung force behind Brahmotsavams
- Worshipped by both Hindus, Buddhists: Nepal chooses a 2-yr-old girl as new living goddess
- Final electoral roll out in Bihar; 1.63L voters added in Patna
- Bail orders in an alleged fraud case of Rs 1.9 crore: SC directs training for Delhi judges over serious lapses
- Rape case: Prajwal challenges conviction in HC
- Govt asks e-commerce firms: Why prices went up despite GST cuts ?
- 1,71,418 suicides in India in 2023
- GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector
Bharat Golf Mahotsav held successfully
Highlights
Hyderabad: Golf Federation of India’s Bharat Golf Mahotsav “GFI Tour 2025”was held at the prestigious Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, with 170 golfers participating in an exciting tournament. Organized by the Boulder Hills and T Golf Foundation, the event featured two sessions and was played in the Double Peoria format.
The tournament was graced by the presence of Chaitanya Raju, Founder of Chaitanya Group of Institutions, and Aryavir Arya, Founder of the Golf Federation of India and Nirmala, principal patron – Golf Federation of India, who attended as Chief Guests.
