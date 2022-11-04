Bharat Jodo Yatra a big hit on Jagga's turf

Hyderabad: Sangareddy MLA Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) stole the show with his crowd pulling abilities and explaining the culture, customs of Telangana to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra making it a memorable one in Sangareddy on Thursday.

After completing its journey in the capital successfully, the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Rudraram in Sangareddy on Thursday morning. Rahul donned the role of Potharaju symbolically whipping himself during the yatra.

It may be mentioned here that Potharaju is a character in annual Bonalu procession celebrated in Telangana. Potharaju is said to be the brother of goddess 'Mahankali'. Leading the procession, Potharaju carries a whip and lashes his body to the sound of drumbeats.

Jagga Reddy made sure everything was in place before the yatra took off in his constituency. Hundreds of party workers, including the Youth Congress and NSUI, were assembled at a roadside restaurant right from 5 am on the Mumbai National Highway, where Rahul Gandhi stayed overnight. Even before the yatra took off, a large crowd gathered with party flags and folk artistes performing on the highway even as Jagga Reddy was streamlining the traffic along with his followers.

The yatra began around 6.05 am on a chilly morning. The road was covered with dense fog. While TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and former chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy were seen in the yatra in intervals, Jagga Reddy continued to walk the 18-km yatra stretch in his constituency during the morning session.



During the yatra, the Congress senior leaders told Rahul Gandhi that Jagga Reddy was dedicated to the people of his constituency. "He does not own a house but is always ready to provide help to the people of his constituency. He is our state leader with good public support," the Congress leaders told Rahul Gandhi introducing Nirmala Jagga Reddy, wife of the MLA.

The MLA was seen speaking to Rahul Gandhi introducing the people who came to meet him. Several caste-based organisations, students and doctors met Rahul Gandhi during his yatra. Jagga Reddy organised welcome points at 33 places. He took Rahul Gandhi to various places, including a temple and a gaushala in the constituency.

The MLA also showcased the development the constituency had witnessed during the Congress rule. At a place near Ramalayam, Jagga Reddy was trying to have some dance steps with a whip. At this point Rahul Gandhi surprised all by whipping himself.

While the Sangareddy MLA was busy making all arrangements, his daughter Jaya Reddy was coordinating with the NSUI and youth Congress leaders for the last-minute arrangements.

The Congress leaders said this was the best day in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra where a large number of people had participated and this was appreciated by the AICC leader patting his back stating 'well done Jagga Reddy'.