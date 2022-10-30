Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi plays Bathukamma along with Revanth Reddy

Mahabubnagar: The Congress leader, MP Rahul Gandhi played Telangana's Bathukamma dance during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. According to the sources, Rahul Gandhi took part in the Bathukamma dance along with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, other Congress leaders and villagers in Gollapalli, Mahabubnagar.

He moved his legs following the villagers and now the video is going viral on the internet. Rahul Gandhi interacted with the villagers during his Jodo Yatra. Rahu Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is witnessing a heavy response from the people and tens of thousands of people are extending their support.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is actively participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and inspiring the young generation. On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy were seen competing with each other in the running race amid hundreds of party supporters.

Now, the video is going viral on the internet and receiving an overwhelming response from the party followers. Telangana Congress leaders are actively participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and working hard to strengthen the party in the state. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi interacted with tribal people and danced along with them by wearing their traditional headgear.