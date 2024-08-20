Bharat Nagar Issues Identified by Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy in Aija Municipality

Gadwal: Under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Aija Town General Secretary Kampati Bhagat Reddy, the issues in Bharat Nagar, located in Aija Municipality, were identified today.

As part of the initiative, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal District President S. Ramachandra Reddy** highlighted these issues and brought them to the attention of the Aija Municipality. He assured the residents that steps would be taken to address these problems. He also emphasized the importance of identifying and resolving issues in every ward of Aija Municipality. Reddy pointed out that despite Bharat Nagar contributing a significant amount of taxes to the municipality, the area faces numerous challenges that need immediate attention.

The event was attended by Mandal President Gopalakrishna, Town General Secretary Pradeep Kumar, District OBC Morcha General Secretary G. Venkatesh Yadav, District OBC Morcha Executive Committee Member Lakshman Chari, Town Vice Presidents Lakshman Goud , Booth President K. Rajasekhar , Veeresh, and a large number of local residents.