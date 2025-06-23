Bhatti asks babus to shore up non-tax revenues

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to redouble efforts towards increasing non-tax revenues.

Chairing the ‘Infrastructure and Capital’ Sub-Committee meeting on Sunday at the Secretariat, alongside members N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Bhatti emphasised the importance of mobilising central funds in addition to improving non-tax revenue.

He noted that the government is currently implementing new welfare schemes worth Rs 33,600 crore without discontinuing any programmes from the previous administration. He also highlighted that during the financial year 2023–24, revenue from the Outer Ring Road and excise duties could not be generated as anticipated. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti stressed that budget allocations are currently uneven across departments, with some receiving excessive funds while others are underfunded.

He instructed that the budget be distributed equally among all departments and that expenditure disparities be minimised. All major pending projects across constituencies must be completed based on priority, he said.

He urged officials to allocate and utilise budget funds based on the needs and priorities of the state. Departmental expenditures should be rationalised, and a strong focus should be placed on revenue generating departments. Expenditure, he asserted, should only be incurred when necessary, and the state must adhere to a realistic and logical spending pattern.

The Deputy Chief Minister further directed that all departments operate in alignment with the ideals of public interest, development, and welfare as envisioned by the people’s government. He stated that equal development across departments is essential for the overall progress of the state. He also ordered that the rationalisation process be completed within the next ten days and that comprehensive plans be prepared accordingly.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and senior officials from various departments.