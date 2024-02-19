Bhatti asks ITDA staff to draw tribal uplift plans

Bhadrachalam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that the Congress government will bring back the former glory of the ITDAs, which were crippled by the previous BRS government without any funding during its two terms. Interest-free loans to women in Dwcra communities and relaunch of Indira Jalaprabha scheme to promote cultivation by tribal farmers would also be restored, he assured.

Attending the ITDA governing body meeting here on Sunday, he asked officials for welfare and development plans for the benefit of tribal people, especially in education, medical, Ashram schools and Gurukuls. Education of tribals should be given top priority, besides improving the living conditions of tribals. He called for measures to achieve greater pass percentage of tribal students in junior college and help them pursue higher studies.

If there is not enough staff in the remote area PHCs, officials should hire local tribal youth on contract basis and train them to render medical services. Ambulances should be kept ready 24 hours a day. ITDAs will take all kinds of measures to provide employment opportunities to the tribals. The minister informed plans are being prepared to undertake fruit plantations in every mandal for the cultivation of fruit orchards, and the tribal farmers will be given a large percentage of funds and financial flexibility to cultivate oilpalm.

Vikramarka also said that lands would be distributed to the tribal farmers and pattas issued to them. He said that under the Indira Jala Prabha programme, electric motors would be provided on subsidy. As tribal farmers were facing a lot of issues related to their pass books, a committee was studying ways to fix Dharani portal glitches.

The Deputy CM asked the public representatives in the tribal villages to cooperate with MP, MLA, MLC and district officials and provide assistance for the development of the tribal areas.

District in-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Members of Parliament Kavitha, MLAs Ramdas Naik, Payam Venkyteshwarlu, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao,Venkat Rao, MLC Tata Madhu, Collectors Priyanka Ala, VP Gautham, ITDA PO Prateek Jain ,SP Rohith Raj, and others participated in the programme.