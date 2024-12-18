Live
Just In
Bhatti assures of clearing pending fee reimbursement bills
Highlights
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday assured that all the pending fees will be reimbursed to engineering colleges in a phased manner soon.
During a meeting with representatives of private colleges at the Secretariat, along with officials, Deputy CM reassured them of the State government’s commitment to education. While referring to the State’s finances he said that the government was taking various issues based on priority. He said following the winter sessions of the Assembly, the government would take up the issue so that the private colleges function smoothly.
