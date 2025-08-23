Bhatti calls for rooting out gender bias in police dept

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has assured that the State Government is committed to the welfare of women police and is ready to implement the recommendations made through the 3-day conference for the welfare of women staff.

The deputy CM said that since there is no gender discrimination at the time of recruitment, it is not right to show discrimination in duties. He appreciated the recommendation to remove the word “women” from “women police”, calling it a good idea, and said he personally agreed with it on behalf of the State Government. He noted that since recruitment is free from gender bias, treating officers equally in duties is also correct.

He said that the personal needs of women staff, such as uniforms and other requirements, are all legitimate and not mere wishes. If a committee is set up quickly to study the issues of women police scientifically and submit them to the Government, the Government is ready to implement them, he added.

He emphasized that the Government’s goal is to meet the needs of the people, and therefore, Governments must also think about the needs of the employees who implement those goals. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet are governing Telangana with a humane approach, considering how fulfilling employees’ needs can transform people’s lives.

He remarked that for any State to develop and attract investments, strong law and order is essential, and this is possible only because of the dedicated work of police personnel. Since the formation of the people’s government, many programs and festivals have been organized in the State, and the police have safeguarded them by risking their lives and preventing even small incidents. Telangana stands No.1 in maintaining peace and security, he said, adding that the hard work of police is the foundation of the State’s development.

The Deputy CM suggested that police officers should also bring forward proposals not only on individual problems but also departmental needs such as office buildings, police stations, and staff quarters.

On education, he said that the people’s government is bringing in a new trend. Each school is being constructed with international standards on 25 acres of land with an investment of Rs 200 crore, and simultaneously 104 schools are being built across the State.

He said that an institution named Young India has already been established for the education of police personnel’s children, and the Government wants it to develop further.